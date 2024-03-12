Victoria Mayor Seeks Delay of VR Rules

https://www.iheartradio.ca/ctv-news-content/victoria-s-mayor-wants-province-to-delay-new-short-term-rental-rules-in-the-capital-1.22071396
Unofficial reports are indicating that Tofino council has voted to opt in to the NDP short term rental regulations . More to follow.
Premier David Eby, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, and Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, delivered an announcement this morning (Oct. 2023) (in the rotunda at the BC Legislature) about the proposed legislation that will return short-term rentals to long-term homes for people and give local governments more tools and resources to ensure that rules are being followed.
Alto now has asked for a delay .
