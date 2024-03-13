Tofino Opts In To NDP VR Rules

First Short Term rentals now Tik Tok !! Is nothing sacred ?The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app used by about 170 million Americans or face a ban
So we’ve spent millions to make the town more attractive to tourists and now we attack a large segment of that industry run by small operators . Brilliant.
City News says May 1st. It's reported that council has said Nov 1st. The provincial minister has firmly said May 1st, no exceptions. Council has told staff to get it to the province by March 31st. Once the province gets hold of the request, there'll be no changing the minister's directive. This boondoggle isn't resolved yet. Rushing in, as council has done, is going to cause some unanticipated misery. Keep on beating the thing, it's still possible to kill that golden goose. Especially with the type of "leadership" that Tofino has.
Let’s opt out of the RMI designation and defund Tourism Tofino. With the assistance of the provincial government and our council Tofino could become the new Zeballos. Affordable housing for all !!
The resort and hotel owners are no doubt delighted. Reports from Victoria have simple hotel rooms this summer booking at $600 per night. I'm sure that the hotel and resort owners are very grateful to those on council who voted to protect their "interests". On another topic: I've been watching a great docuseries on Netfix: "Narcos". Check it out. It tells the story of Pablo Escobar buying off politicians in Columbia with "gifts" of cocaine, prostitutes, luxury automobiles, and tons of cash.... to get legislation favorable to his cartel passed into law. Very eye opening program, based on a true story.
Hisssss…that’s the sound of the Tofino real estate bubble deflating !
Seems to be some confusion around exactly what the rules are. I've heard that this will only impact Tibbs and Elk, but have also heard that it impacts any Vacation Rental that is not a principal residence. Anyone know for sure? For example, if somebody's principal residence is a house in Jensen's Bay, and they own a second house in Gibson Heights where they have a long term tenant in the basement suite, and use the upstairs as a vacation rental, can they still use the Gibson Heights place as a VR under the new rules?I don't have a horse in this race either way... just curious.
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/short-term-rentals/principal-residence-requirement#PR%20Requirement
