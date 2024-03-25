Carbon Tax Poll

https://angusreid.org/raise-pause-abolish-carbon-tax/#gsc.tab=0
The main stream media being given huge amounts of taxpayer money by the lib/NDP coalition has been doing a fine job for them of brainwashing everyone into becoming supposedly greener by having a carbon tax.This all stems from faked data by so called climate scientists using the techniques of denying their corruption and isolating anyone who points out flaws in their theories. They made it politically incorrect to point out that the carbon tax is an emperor with no clothes or substance.It has been a damn fine job done by those promoting it. That inconvenient movie brainwashing everyone into believing the sky was falling allowed the maker to set up the carbon trading system and as I understand, take a cut of every transaction.The whole thing is a giant scam money transfer from the majority to the few. It costs the world big time. Just stop listening to the media which is feeding you these false facts about climate change.When the pendulum of public opinion swings back, those who want eco this and that better get out of the way because it will be moving fast.
