Tofino Proposes Crosswalk

https://tofino.ca/call-for-proposals-2s-lgbtqia-crosswalk/
This is certainly a useful and wise use of the taxpayer's money. Great to see our elected representatives leading the charge to insure that all members of the community are included, even if it's only in an indirect way, with the opportunity to be walked over and trod upon on a regular basis. Your tax dollars at work!Next election, be sure to remember who was sitting on council when this expenditure was authorized.
$2,000.00 for the design. Add for the paint and the labor and the flaggers during installation and this is gonna cost $5,000.00!! Is there something wrong with the crosswalk that's there now? I use it often, it seems to work fine. Let's scrap this idea and give the $5,000 to the hospital foundation. Actually do something that benefits folks.
