Tofino Short Term Story

https://www.cheknews.ca/i-really-felt-sick-realtor-criticizes-tofinos-vote-to-restrict-short-term-rentals-1195088/
Yeah, this is a part of the story. Post the article from the Westerly News, it holds a lot more of the facts.
Thank you . It is posted above . Ralph
Tia owns a Tibbs unit, and makes commission off of high home prices, convenient details to omit.
Greedy realtors promoting bidding wars are a big part of the problem. That and marketing homes as investments instead of a place to live . Fuck them.
