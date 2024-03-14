Thursday, March 14, 2024

Tofino Short Term Story

https://www.cheknews.ca/i-really-felt-sick-realtor-criticizes-tofinos-vote-to-restrict-short-term-rentals-1195088/ 

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Yeah, this is a part of the story.
Post the article from the Westerly News, it holds a lot more of the facts.

March 14, 2024 at 9:12 PM
Ralph Tieleman said...

Thank you . It is posted above . Ralph

March 14, 2024 at 9:38 PM
Anonymous said...

Tia owns a Tibbs unit, and makes commission off of high home prices, convenient details to omit.

March 14, 2024 at 9:50 PM
Anonymous said...

Greedy realtors promoting bidding wars are a big part of the problem. That and marketing homes as investments instead of a place to live . Fuck them.

March 14, 2024 at 9:54 PM

