Ucluelet Doesn’t Opt In

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/ucluelet-wont-rush-to-opt-in-to-vacation-rental-legislation-7326976
Responsible governance. Let's just slow down a minute here and wait to see how this works out in other communities before jumping in with both feet, destroying other people's lives, and causing undue pain and suffering to people who have done nothing wrong.Hats off to the wise mayor and councilors in Ucluelet.Are the powers that rule in Tofino equally wise?
