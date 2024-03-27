No Municipal Recall

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/beleaguered-bc-village-council-cannot-turn-itself-off-7333806
Thanks Ralph... three more years :(
Perhaps they can't fire themselves.....but they CAN eliminate staff positions and reduce the number of salaried employees living on the public teat. Does Tofino really need this many people to administer the affairs of 2500 residents? Back when there were 800 residents, two ladies did the entire thing. Now we have, what? 27?" camped out and pretending to be busy in the district office, not counting the grunts we really need out on the street actually doing the work that's required.To keep themselves occupied, they dream up projects like a LGTBQ crosswalk, a tree census, decorative signs at the intersections, district policy on the situation in Gaza...What next? Let me guess.....Betcha it's soon time to completely re-design the district's website! And lets give the OCP a facelift! OK, as soon as we can't milk any more hours out of this "Rezoning" project. The recent vote on STR's shows that council is going to ignore the reccomendations of staff anyhow, so why are all these staff even there in the first place?
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Thanks Ralph... three more years :(
Perhaps they can't fire themselves.....but they CAN eliminate staff positions and reduce the number of salaried employees living on the public teat.
Does Tofino really need this many people to administer the affairs of 2500 residents? Back when there were 800 residents, two ladies did the entire thing. Now we have, what? 27?" camped out and pretending to be busy in the district office, not counting the grunts we really need out on the street actually doing the work that's required.
To keep themselves occupied, they dream up projects like a LGTBQ crosswalk, a tree census, decorative signs at the intersections, district policy on the situation in Gaza...What next? Let me guess.....Betcha it's soon time to completely re-design the district's website! And lets give the OCP a facelift! OK, as soon as we can't milk any more hours out of this "Rezoning" project.
The recent vote on STR's shows that council is going to ignore the reccomendations of staff anyhow, so why are all these staff even there in the first place?
Post a Comment