Tofino Municipal Salaries Story

No surprises here. Who doesn't know Tofino is over paid, over priced, and bloaty. Salaries total $600,000. more than Ukee. And Tuff pays more in salaries than communities more than twice our size. No one is surprised, just demoralized.Remember salaries identified don't include employment overhead. These expenses run another 20% above. And most of our $80,000 and $90,000 and up employees don't even have initials, ie. qualifications, behind their names. They need consultants for everything...Demoralizing when you work hard to scrape up enough money to pay the taxes.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
No surprises here. Who doesn't know Tofino is over paid, over priced, and bloaty. Salaries total $600,000. more than Ukee. And Tuff pays more in salaries than communities more than twice our size. No one is surprised, just demoralized.
Remember salaries identified don't include employment overhead. These expenses run another 20% above. And most of our $80,000 and $90,000 and up employees don't even have initials, ie. qualifications, behind their names. They need consultants for everything...
Demoralizing when you work hard to scrape up enough money to pay the taxes.
Post a Comment