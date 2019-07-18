Thursday, July 18, 2019

Dorothy Baert







 

 

COMMUNITY NOTICE

 

July 18, 2019


Tofino Councillor Dorothy Baert Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Councillor Dorothy Baert passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

A fourth-term member of Tofino Council and a decades-long resident of Tofino, Councillor Baert was a huge champion of the arts, for the environment, for affordable housing, small business and much more. In addition to her duties as a member of Council, Councillor Baert served on the board of directors of the Tofino Housing Corporation and chaired the District of Tofino’s Community Economic Development Advisory Committee.
Mayor Josie Osborne:
"Councillor Baert was an incredibly hard-working and passionate woman who always put community first. Whether advocating for public art, heritage initiatives, affordable housing, or preserving viewscapes, Dorothy was highly respected for her determination, consistency, and principled approach to elected office.  On top of all that, she was a good friend. She was an invaluable member on Tofino Council and she will be missed terribly. ”

Councillor Dorothy Baert’s passing is a huge loss for the community of Tofino. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and her many, many friends and colleagues.
Click Here to View the Notice 
