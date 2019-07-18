|Mayor Josie Osborne:
"Councillor Baert was an incredibly hard-working and passionate woman who always put community first. Whether advocating for public art, heritage initiatives, affordable housing, or preserving viewscapes, Dorothy was highly respected for her determination, consistency, and principled approach to elected office. On top of all that, she was a good friend. She was an invaluable member on Tofino Council and she will be missed terribly. ”
Councillor Dorothy Baert’s passing is a huge loss for the community of Tofino. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and her many, many friends and colleagues.
