Tuesday, July 16, 2019

DISTRICT OF TOFINO SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING Council Chamber 2019-July-18 at 4:30 PM

https://tofino.civicweb.net/filepro/document/95627/Special%20Council%20-%2018%20Jul%202019.pdf?handle=7E15D676FA2942A0B06EFF5BB347EEAE
Anonymous said...

if one looks at the campground appendices pertaining to anticipated water and sewer use it looks like peak season water use is projected at around 95,000. gallons per day........if this is right it anticipates gobbling up the reserve fire fighting 100,000 gals leaving everyone else with a water deficit........do we have the district engineers comments on this?
does anyone give a shit?

July 17, 2019 at 6:01 AM
Anonymous said...

water shortages? Pray for rain all summer and then the campers will go home. Problem solved.

July 17, 2019 at 10:43 AM

