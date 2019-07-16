DISTRICT OF TOFINO SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING Council Chamber 2019-July-18 at 4:30 PM

if one looks at the campground appendices pertaining to anticipated water and sewer use it looks like peak season water use is projected at around 95,000. gallons per day........if this is right it anticipates gobbling up the reserve fire fighting 100,000 gals leaving everyone else with a water deficit........do we have the district engineers comments on this?does anyone give a shit?
water shortages? Pray for rain all summer and then the campers will go home. Problem solved.
