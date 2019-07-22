Vancouver Island Development Booming

https://www.westerninvestor.com/news/british-columbia/island-s-time-real-estate-developers-catch-a-wave-1.23888655
No mention of Tofino . The last multi-lot residential subdivision that required rezoning was Yew Wood. Demand here remains strong with houses going up quickly in the Gibson Heights project.
4 comments:
Sounds good. Looks like there will, after all, be a solution to Tofino's housing shortage. Need a place to live? Just move to Nanaimo, or Ucluelet, or Comox.
Good work you're doin', Josie.
Wouldn't want any housing development in Tofino. It might "ruin the town". Some trees might have to be cut down. Oh for shame. Ruin the town? How about a whole generation to pay the price for the selfishness of a town controlled by NIMBY's. They don't like developers. So "F" them. But What they are really saying is "F" you, to a lot of people in Tofino. Supply and demand? They know better than you. You don't really need that house. "is there no room in the Poorhouses". Get an old moldy campervan and move it into one of our new Tent Cities that we are offering. That is good enough for you.
Talk about the "Housing Authority" being responsible for the shortage of housing. Orwell is rolling in his grave. What ever happened to the role of the gov't is "to provide the conditions where people can provide for themselves", then get the hell out of the way. Nothing will happen in Tofino while Big brother is watching.
Yet, if you look at the agenda for Tofino Council meetings, you'll see pages and pages and pages of plans, documents, letters, memos, and diagrams. Busy, busy, busy.... doing nothing, going nowhere.
They say that "talk is cheap". Not in the district office, it's not! All that talk costs the Tofino taxpayer over 3 million dollars a year!
And the people still cannot find a place to live.
And nothing gets done.
Except your taxes go up.
The old saying "money talks and bullshit walks" has been reversed in Tofino. Bullshit talks and while it has been talking, Money has been walking.. Since the last significant rezoning, Yewood and Pleasants(now Sea Otter Place), both of which spent years in litigation, that accomplished nothing for Tofino. Since then, more than 2000 housing units, lots, trailer parks, and condos have been proposed for zoning approval, to Tofino Council, and none, zero, nada have been approved. All that developer money has walked right out of town. And surprise! surprise! Sargeant Carter, it ain't coming back. Tofino has the reputation as the worst place in BC to get anything done. It is in a class by itself. Nothing gets done.
The next time I hear a Tofino Council or staff person express their concerns about housing, I really think I might vomit.
