Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Special Meeting Cancelled







 

 

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING CANCELLATION


Notice is hereby given that the Special Council Meeting scheduled to be heldThursdayJuly 18th, 2019, at 4:30 PM is cancelled.



THIS NOTICE is given this 17th day of July, 2019.


_________________________
Elyse Goatcher-Bergmann
Deputy Corporate Officer
 
