Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Special Meeting Cancelled
NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING CANCELLATION
Notice is hereby given that
the Special Council Meeting scheduled to be held
Thursday
,
July 18th, 2019, at 4:30 PM
is cancelled.
THIS NOTICE is given this 17th day of July, 2019.
_________________________
Elyse Goatcher-Bergmann
Deputy Corporate Officer
Contact
Corporate Services Department
(T)
250-725-3229
(E)
corporateservices@tofino.ca
Click Here for Council Minutes, Agendas and Videos
