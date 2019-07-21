Tofino In Contest To Reduce Ecological Footprint

https://www.goldstreamgazette.com/news/13-island-councils-and-boards-compete-in-climate-challenge-to-reduce-ecological
Let’s see Tofino get in a contest to reduce taxes and water rates !!
Let’s see Tofino get in a contest to reduce wasteful spending !
4 comments:
Exactly, lets make a commitment to reduce taxes by 20%. I am damn sure it will reduce wasteful activity and CO2 as well. Come on people. Let's face up to reality. This council is in tax denial
yes lets see well thought out decisions based on rational thinking!
yes lets not see a new hire for the director of ecological improvement!
yes lets not do stupid things!
Why don,t they declare a tax emergency.
if tofino doesn't quit shitting in the ocean we are disqualified from this contest.
Post a Comment