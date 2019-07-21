Sunday, July 21, 2019

Tofino In Contest To Reduce Ecological Footprint

https://www.goldstreamgazette.com/news/13-island-councils-and-boards-compete-in-climate-challenge-to-reduce-ecological

Let’s see Tofino get in a contest to reduce taxes and water rates !!
Let’s see Tofino get in a contest to reduce wasteful spending !
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Exactly, lets make a commitment to reduce taxes by 20%. I am damn sure it will reduce wasteful activity and CO2 as well. Come on people. Let's face up to reality. This council is in tax denial

July 21, 2019 at 8:46 AM
Anonymous said...

yes lets see well thought out decisions based on rational thinking!
yes lets not see a new hire for the director of ecological improvement!
yes lets not do stupid things!

July 21, 2019 at 8:47 AM
Anonymous said...

Why don,t they declare a tax emergency.

July 21, 2019 at 8:49 AM
Anonymous said...

if tofino doesn't quit shitting in the ocean we are disqualified from this contest.

July 21, 2019 at 9:15 AM

