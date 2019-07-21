Sunday, July 21, 2019

Water Tank Still Leaking




Note date on original story. Other photos taken today. 
2 comments:

Wellmother said...

It is being studied . The consultant has provided a flow chart. It seems that water will leave the tank and flow downhill.

July 21, 2019 at 1:27 PM
Anonymous said...

As an aside, I notice the MUP has been torn up in front of the new Tourism Tofino Centre. Just wondering why? Why do I have to go through the Centre parking facility to get to Cox Bay. By the look of the concrete curb by the sign it is the intention to loose it permanently. what the hell is going on?

July 21, 2019 at 4:14 PM

