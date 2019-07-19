Friday, July 19, 2019

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Pursuant to section 127(2) of the Community Charter and section 22 of the District of Tofino Meeting Procedure Bylaw No. 1229, 2016, notice is hereby given that a Special Council Meeting will be held Monday, July 22nd, 2019, at 4:30 PM in the Council Chamber, Municipal Office, 380 Campbell Street for the purposes of considering a tender award for the Multi-Use Path extension, and consideration of a Development Permit for the properties at 1451 and 1461 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino, BC.

THIS NOTICE is given this 19th day of July, 2019.

Elyse Goatcher-Bergmann
Deputy Corporate Officer
Links to the July 22, 2019 Special Council Meeting agenda packages are provided below:

Special Council - 22 Jul 2019 - Agenda - Html
Special Council - 22 Jul 2019 - Agenda - Pdf
 
Click Here for Council Minutes, Agendas and Videos
Anonymous said...

1-There's no water.
2-There's not enough capacity in the sewage system.
3-There's no water.

July 19, 2019 at 8:43 PM

