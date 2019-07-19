July 22, 2019 Special Council Meeting

|Pursuant to section 127(2) of the Community Charter and section 22 of the District of Tofino Meeting Procedure Bylaw No. 1229, 2016, notice is hereby given that a Special Council Meeting will be held Monday, July 22nd, 2019, at 4:30 PM in the Council Chamber, Municipal Office, 380 Campbell Street for the purposes of considering a tender award for the Multi-Use Path extension, and consideration of a Development Permit for the properties at 1451 and 1461 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino, BC.
THIS NOTICE is given this 19th day of July, 2019.
______________________________
Elyse Goatcher-Bergmann
Deputy Corporate Officer
1 comment:
1-There's no water.
2-There's not enough capacity in the sewage system.
3-There's no water.
Post a Comment