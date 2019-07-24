Braden Smith Resigns in Winnipeg

Not mentioned in this article :
The owners of the Parker Lands have launched a $30-million lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg, which accuses four senior city officials of abusing their power.
In a statement of claim filed Tuesday morning, companies linked to developer Gem Equities accuse the city’s planning, property and development director John Kiernan, chief planner Braden Smith, senior planner Michael Robinson and permit administrator Martin Grady of abusing their public positions. The lawsuit also names the City of Winnipeg as a defendant, which the developer claims is liable for alleged misconduct related to the proposal to redevelop the site as “Fulton Grove.”
“The lawsuit sets out a number of specific instances of what the plaintiffs say are deliberate, unlawful conduct,” said Gem Equities lawyer Kevin Toyne.
Specifically, the lawsuit alleges city officials denied hearings on the proposed development plans, refused to process applications related to it and otherwise acted in “bad faith.” The lawsuit alleges “the sloth, incompetence and negligence of city employees was sufficient to thwart and delay the Fulton Grove development.”
Sounds like Yew Wood !!
It should be noted that all members of Tofino Council were disciples of Smith during his reign here. Some are still on council.
