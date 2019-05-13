Monday, May 13, 2019

Water in Demand

Lots of water being sold at the Coop as word spreads of the boil water advisory !!
Anonymous said...

Why does this not surprise me ?

May 13, 2019 at 2:39 PM
Ralph Tieleman said...

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tofino-issues-boil-water-advisory-after-chlorination-failure-1.5134474

May 13, 2019 at 3:16 PM
Anonymous said...

Gross negligence

May 13, 2019 at 3:18 PM
Anonymous said...

Your tax dollars at work!!

May 13, 2019 at 3:30 PM
Anonymous said...

OMG!! I drank water in my coffee this morning! When will I die?

May 13, 2019 at 3:35 PM
Anonymous said...

If they realized the chlorine wasn’t being added Sunday night why wasn’t the town notifying everyone as soon as they realized instead of waiting until the afternoon?

May 13, 2019 at 3:35 PM

