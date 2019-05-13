Water in Demand

Why does this not surprise me ?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tofino-issues-boil-water-advisory-after-chlorination-failure-1.5134474
Gross negligence
Your tax dollars at work!!
OMG!! I drank water in my coffee this morning! When will I die?
If they realized the chlorine wasn’t being added Sunday night why wasn’t the town notifying everyone as soon as they realized instead of waiting until the afternoon?
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Why does this not surprise me ?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tofino-issues-boil-water-advisory-after-chlorination-failure-1.5134474
Gross negligence
Your tax dollars at work!!
OMG!! I drank water in my coffee this morning! When will I die?
If they realized the chlorine wasn’t being added Sunday night why wasn’t the town notifying everyone as soon as they realized instead of waiting until the afternoon?
Post a Comment