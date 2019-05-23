Tax Increase Story

The "real" figure is not 48%, it's 52.66%. The "error" that the Westerly apologizes for is actually not an error at all. All of these annual increases will be compounded on top of the previous years increases, so that the actual increase, after 5 years, is 52.29%. After the increases are all added up, taxes that are today $100.00, will total up to $152.29. Just like the interest on the interest on your mortgage grows upon itself, so will these tax increases grow on the taxpayers of Tofino.
