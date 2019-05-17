Boil Water Advisory Lifted

UPDATE #4 - Friday, May 17, 2019
The District of Tofino has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for all users of the Tofino water system, effective immediately.
Following regular sampling and monitoring of the system since the Boil Water Advisory was issued on Monday, May 13th, 2019, the District of Tofino has confirmed that water quality in the system is safely within the provincial drinking water guidelines.
As noted in earlier updates, one of the four water samples taken on Tuesday produced a positive result for coliform. While all four of Wednesday’s samples were free of contaminants, the one positive result from Tuesday
required the District to continue the boil water advisory as more samples were taken. Results from the water samples taken on Thursday were found to have no indication of contamination.
Island Health recommends taking the following precautions after a boil water advisory has been lifted:
- Flush all water-using fixtures for one minute.
- Run cold-water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before using the water.
- Drain and flush all ice-making machines in your refrigerator.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Drain and refill hot water tanks set below 45 C (normal setting is 60 C).
- Change any pre-treatment filters (under sink style and refrigerator water filters, carbon block, activated carbon, sediment filters, etc.).
If you are experiencing any symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, and they persist, you should seek medical attention.
We appreciate the community's support and attention during this time.
