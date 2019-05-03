Tofino Housing Corporation website

https://tofinohousingcorp.ca/
Read this report from Braden Smith from 12 years ago ! The waste of tax dollars continues unabated !
District of Tofino Committee of the Whole Meeting held December 4, 2007
Braden Smith, MCIP, Executive Director, Tofino Housing Corporation
Braden Smith advised that it has been a difficult month for the Tofino Housing Corporation Board. He explained the challenges they have encountered with the breakdown in their relationship with the Land Economist that was hired to write the financial pro-forma. It was the Board’s intention to present the draft Local Area Plan in tandem with the financial document. He advised that they are looking elsewhere for support and noted that the work will be put out to tender. It is their hope to have someone who will also act as a Project Manager.
Mr. Smith advised that the general scope of the program has not changed. Almost 30% of the units will be rental units. He responded to Councillor Ayres’s request and advised that he intends to bring forward a synopsis to Council on the work that has been done to date and what remains to be done in the future. He pointed out the hard work and dedication by the Board members over the last 4 to 5 years. Their time and efforts are to be
commended. He thanked Council for their commitment to attainable housing. He expressed his hope that the process will carry on expeditiously. Mr. Smith suggested that Council schedule a Special Meeting at the next Council meeting for him to review the financial information and policy criteria.
Councillor Strudwick thanked Mr. Smith for his presentation.
It didn't work. So another way was tested. It didn't work. So more money was spent on studies, planning and consultants. That didn't work. So another avenue was explored. It didn't work. This went on and on and on, costing hundreds of thousands of tax dollars. Still nothing has worked. So now someone has decided that throwing the taxpayers $350,000 into debt along with another $125,000 will be a good idea! (and that's still only for the "planning" phase). Still not a shovel in the ground! And worse yet, they GOT THE LAND FOR FREE! If this was a project being carried out by a private developer, they'd have been bankrupt years ago and have given up and closed it all down. Was is Einstein who defined "insanity" .... trying the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result?
Even worse yet, the District apparently intends to provide 30% of this madness in rental housing. One can only imagine what that neighborhood is going to look like, an upgraded expensive version of Poolesland. Can't hardly wait.
To 9:48 Like your analysis except for one thing, about which you are dead wrong. If this had been a project where a private developer had been given acres upon acres of prezoned free( worth Millions) land, and more than a million dollars of free up front money. You can be sure there would be a successful housing development sitting there today.
In contrast developers pay big money for land that has development potential, hoping they can give more money to the district for zoning, then spend more money for DCC.s and "administration fees", then spend more for parkland fees, then spend more money on the latest water and sewer systems so the district can charge out for its use, then build roads and sidewalks so the District can increase it's infrastructure tax take, then create a bunch of properties and homes, for people to live in,(throw in some more bldg permit fees) so the district can rake in huge property taxes, so we can have more face painting in the village green. Jeez how can this go wrong. This is a gold mine for the District.
Except no one is allowed to do this anymore. The government does it all and charges the taxpayers to do it. Social Justice Tofino style.
