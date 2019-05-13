Precautionary Boil Water Advisory In Effect - District of Tofino

TOFINO BC – The District of Tofino is issuing a District-wide precautionary boil water advisory due to a failure in the chlorination system overnight on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Water is now being safely treated, however we require a minimum of 48 hours to confirm whether water is safe for consumption.
Tofino residents are asked to please do the following:
· BOIL WATER for DOMESTIC PURPOSES (drinking, cooking, brushing teeth etc.)
· The boiling water should be at a rolling boil for a minimum TWO MINUTES.
District of Tofino staff are continually monitoring the water supply system and will provide updates as they become available.
The District of Tofino is working with Island Health to gather information and will continue update the public as the situation evolves.
1 comment:
Why did the response and announcement take so long ??
Post a Comment