Thursday, May 16, 2019

Boil Water Advisory Continues !

 

BOIL WATER ADVISORY CONTINUES


UPDATE #3 - May 16, 2019

The District of Tofino’s Boil Water Advisory will be continuing for at least another 24 hours.

As noted in earlier updates, water samples were taken on Tuesday and Wednesday for analysis at an independent lab. One of the four samples taken on Tuesday produced a positive result for coliform. While all four of Wednesday’s samples were free of contaminants, the one positive result from Tuesday requires that the District continue the boil water advisory.
  • Please continue to boil water for domestic purposes (drinking, cooking, brushing teeth etc.)
  • The water should be at a rolling boil for two minutes.
Water samples taken today (May 16th) will be tested by the independent laboratory tonight and tomorrow morning. The results of these tests will be known sometime in the afternoon of Friday, May 17th. The District will issue an update once the results of these tests are known.

Coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that potentially harmful microbes may be present.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.  But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water.  If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.

Thank you for your patience, attention and understanding.
For more information, please contact the Municipal Office at 250-725-3229.

For public Works Emergencies please call:  250-726-7837.
View the Boil Water Advisory
