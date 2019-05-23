May 28th, 2019 Council Agenda

The tax increase is actually a compounded 60% increase, in the next 5 years. Each year's increases are on top of the previous year's increase. While Council and staff try to justify this horrendous increase , they are completely out of step with our taxpayers and with every other district in BC. Most districts can expect no more than a 10% increase over the next 5 years. Residents and businesses need to be able to rely on their Councils and staff for sound fiscal management, this is anything but sound financial management. We cannot afford to do everything now, infrastructure will last years longer than staff is predicting. Taxpayers do not need to be in the affordable housing business, leave housings and the risks involved to private developers, who can provide less expensive housing. Council just needs to do is zone land for housing and allow developers to supply the much needed housing. I am hoping that our new Ratepayers Association, along with the rest of us, can tell Council that we cannot afford these unrealistic tax increases, and that they need to go back to the drawing board. It is obvious that Council and senior staff do not understand the plight of their taxpayers and how expensive living in Tofino is. These tax increases will make renting in Tofino even more expensive and difficult for working people. Landlords will have to convert to vacation rentals, away from monthly rentals, to try to cover their expenses.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
The tax increase is actually a compounded 60% increase, in the next 5 years. Each year's increases are on top of the previous year's increase. While Council and staff try to justify this horrendous increase , they are completely out of step with our taxpayers and with every other district in BC. Most districts can expect no more than a 10% increase over the next 5 years.
Residents and businesses need to be able to rely on their Councils and staff for sound fiscal management, this is anything but sound financial management. We cannot afford to do everything now, infrastructure will last years longer than staff is predicting. Taxpayers do not need to be in the affordable housing business, leave housings and the risks involved to private developers, who can provide less expensive housing. Council just needs to do is zone land for housing and allow developers to supply the much needed housing.
I am hoping that our new Ratepayers Association, along with the rest of us, can tell Council that we cannot afford these unrealistic tax increases, and that they need to go back to the drawing board. It is obvious that Council and senior staff do not understand the plight of their taxpayers and how expensive living in Tofino is. These tax increases will make renting in Tofino even more expensive and difficult for working people. Landlords will have to convert to vacation rentals, away from monthly rentals, to try to cover their expenses.
Post a Comment