Council Agenda Municipal Office 2019-May-14 at 10:00 AM

Lots coming up on the 14th for folks to gripe (justifiably) about"8.4- Grow op at 700 Industrial Way. How is it that development of housing can be curtailed because "We don't have the water", yet we've apparently got lots of water to irrigate pot plants?8.6- Partnership with THC. Sounds like a good deal for THC. District supplies the money and THC supplies..... hmmmmm, more talk, research, and studies (and waste).8.9- Wildlife Hazard Assessment. ????? Who dreamed this up? Isn't wildlife management a department of the Provincial Government? Why is this even in Tofino's district office? 9.2- Loan Authorization to THC. More money wasted.9.3- Financial Plan Bylaw 2019-2023. The only good thing about this outrageous "spend now, pay later" piece of legislation, is that perhaps it can be repealed later on.9.4- Tax Rates Bylaw. 53% increase over the next 5 years. Actually, once compounded, that's more like 60%. I love it when my government wastes my money and then lies to me about it.I hear that there's a new Tofino Ratepayers Association being put together. They'll have accountants and attorneys in their membership, along with other competent citizens, and lots of votes. Check out their website (still under construction) at http://thepublicpurse.ca . Join the association, speak out against this fiscal madness. Remember: "Those people" work for YOU! Not the other way around.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Lots coming up on the 14th for folks to gripe (justifiably) about"
8.4- Grow op at 700 Industrial Way. How is it that development of housing can be curtailed because "We don't have the water", yet we've apparently got lots of water to irrigate pot plants?
8.6- Partnership with THC. Sounds like a good deal for THC. District supplies the money and THC supplies..... hmmmmm, more talk, research, and studies (and waste).
8.9- Wildlife Hazard Assessment. ????? Who dreamed this up? Isn't wildlife management a department of the Provincial Government? Why is this even in Tofino's district office?
9.2- Loan Authorization to THC. More money wasted.
9.3- Financial Plan Bylaw 2019-2023. The only good thing about this outrageous "spend now, pay later" piece of legislation, is that perhaps it can be repealed later on.
9.4- Tax Rates Bylaw. 53% increase over the next 5 years. Actually, once compounded, that's more like 60%. I love it when my government wastes my money and then lies to me about it.
I hear that there's a new Tofino Ratepayers Association being put together. They'll have accountants and attorneys in their membership, along with other competent citizens, and lots of votes. Check out their website (still under construction) at http://thepublicpurse.ca . Join the association, speak out against this fiscal madness. Remember: "Those people" work for YOU! Not the other way around.
Post a Comment