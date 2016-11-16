Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Why Trump Won !!

https://youtu.be/GLG9g7BcjKs
Anonymous said...

Not bad, bit of a Mark Steyn rip-off though.

November 18, 2016 at 9:39 AM
Anonymous said...

Trump won because his opponent was a crooked, dishonest, manipulative, deceitful, untrustworthy, lying, opportunistic, power hungry, politically connected, bought off, self serving possession of the establishment who thought, and still thinks, that she's better and smarter than everyone else.

November 18, 2016 at 2:21 PM
Anonymous said...

Republicans have won the battle of post-election insults, with this one: "I haven't seen the Democrats this mad since we freed the slaves!"

November 20, 2016 at 7:40 PM

