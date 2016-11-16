Why Trump Won !!

Not bad, bit of a Mark Steyn rip-off though.
Trump won because his opponent was a crooked, dishonest, manipulative, deceitful, untrustworthy, lying, opportunistic, power hungry, politically connected, bought off, self serving possession of the establishment who thought, and still thinks, that she's better and smarter than everyone else.
Republicans have won the battle of post-election insults, with this one: "I haven't seen the Democrats this mad since we freed the slaves!"
