Climate Change Hypocrisy Story

Terrible. Why couldn't a couple dozen of these people jet to Tofino and help design phase 3 of the Main Street upgrades? or help find a place to build a new library?
No sending these people on jets is the Eco thing to do. We actually DO need all that carbon in the atmosphere and we need more of it. If you understood geological history you would know we need a warmer earth as we are, based on the atmospheres current low carbon levels, close to having another ice age. Right now we are in a phase of global cooling, not warming as all the carbon tax freaks are saying.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Terrible. Why couldn't a couple dozen of these people jet to Tofino and help design phase 3 of the Main Street upgrades? or help find a place to build a new library?
No sending these people on jets is the Eco thing to do. We actually DO need all that carbon in the atmosphere and we need more of it.
If you understood geological history you would know we need a warmer earth as we are, based on the atmospheres current low carbon levels, close to having another ice age. Right now we are in a phase of global cooling, not warming as all the carbon tax freaks are saying.
Post a Comment