tofino news
Saturday, November 12, 2016
Lost Shipping Containers
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/lost-shipping-containers-trigger-warning-for-vancouver-island-mariners-1.3847262
Posted by
Ralph Tieleman
at
10:53 AM
1 comment:
Anonymous said...
This could be the "affordable housing" solution we've been searching for!
November 12, 2016 at 5:05 PM
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
This could be the "affordable housing" solution we've been searching for!
Post a Comment