Saturday, November 12, 2016

Lost Shipping Containers

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/lost-shipping-containers-trigger-warning-for-vancouver-island-mariners-1.3847262

Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

This could be the "affordable housing" solution we've been searching for!

November 12, 2016 at 5:05 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)