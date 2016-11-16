Council Turns Down Burning

How dare someone come to Tofino and attempt to build housing! Good job council! Put a stop to it! Support illegal campground infrastructure!
Council just said no to burning, they haven't addressed the actual development application .
Correct Ralph, That won't happen before 2021, at the earliest. This is only "Phase One" of the "Official Community Sustainability Development Obstruction Process".
Developer failed to ask what should be done with the trees before cutting them down and piling them up.They could have all been sold for firewood for people's homes instead of being turned into wood waste.Now the best option for them would be to chip on site and then compost in the last area to be planned to be built on. Might be able to grow a crop of mushrooms on the pile while they are at it.It isn't just Tofino, the entire AVRD has this no burning of land clearing rules.
First report went to council Aug23rd. Finally "NO' on Oct 25th. That's two months. How long was the application tied up in The District Sustainability Office before that? A couple more months? Longer? At least 4 months (probably longer) for The District of Tofino to say "No". Meanwhile the developer pays property taxes, has other costs, and District staff are still cashing their paycheques. While the construction of any affordable housing only grows further off into the future. Everything takes time. And Tofino time is one of the longest and slowest things on earth. No housing, no housing being approved, no housing being built. Only delay. And delay, in the development business, costs money. Tofino Council's history of anti-development policy and foot dragging on the issues needs to change, or a nice tent will remain your best option.
I seem to recall seeing the contractor's estimate of hauling of waste and the number of housing units being built. I think I calculated his cost to average about $700 per unit. Compare that with the DOT costs per unit and it's a drop in the bucket. Truckers need work too!
Good on Council. That would have set a nasty precedent. But I do hope council can find a way to soften its aversion to development. This proposal has a lot of much needed housing options for Tofitians. So find a way council. but to repeat, I agree with the no burn decision. Public health and nuisance at stake...
Burning slash is an obsolete method of getting rid of large amounts of trees and bushes. it's obsolete because it's ugly and pollutes everyone's air & the world environment. we are supposed to feel sorry for the developer because the alternatives to burning might cut into his profit margin. bringing in a stump grinder/ chipper is certainly viable leaving piles of wood chips that are much more usable than carbon smoke and ash in our collective faces for weeks. never mind that slash burning has been outlawed in the ACRD, a developer who has some respect for the appearance of a pristine environment is going to be much better received than some jerk who just wants to make money.
8:23PM: Let's assume that you're correct on all points.(your points sound reasonable). My point is that it shouldn't take council half a year to tell the guy, "No, the law prohibits it". That should take maybe a week, and then the developer could proceed on to the next step...... not sit in limbo for months wondering what's going to happen next. These stupid delays help no one, not the taxpayer, not the developer, not the family looking for affordable housing. As this application proceeds from this point, there will be more and more and more needless delays, as staff and council thrash about in the developmemt process, lost in their own bureauracracy, at expense to the developer, and for no good reason....... and still, there will be no housing. It's insane, because this isn't the first time, it's all been done before. The same mistakes made over and over again, by the same people in The District office.
Re 8:23PM Some people will not take No for an answer. There is nothing to stop them from asking again and again.........
The Law is clear. The bylaw prohibits burning without a permit. No permit no burn. The applicant understood this. Council took their time in a adjudicating the request, as the issue was larger than a weenie roast, involving tens of acres in an urban area, and needed to asses the implications. They decided no. No problem. Glad council didn't knee jerk a yes to satisfy the developers hastily conceived proposals and appeals.
