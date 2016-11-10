November 15, 2016 Regular Council Agenda DISTRICT OF TOFINO REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Council Chamber, Municipal Office 2016 - November - 15 at 10:00 AM

Oh goody!! More pretty planters, wooden sidewalks, painted pavement and fancy mumbo-jumbo on Main St. ! And less parking! ...... all complete with a stinky shit pump planted right in the center of it all!! Great urban planning rises above the actual needs of the place once again. Great work being done here. Something to be proud of. A truly wise use of funding..... it only "looks" like foolish waste. Buy, hey, it's "free" RMI money. Who cares?
Why doesn't council use RMI money to create parking spaces for tourists. We only need a couple of hundred to start and more to follow. And some designated RV parking while the are at it. The tourist industry should be lobbying for this... Problem is there are very few options as to where it should go. Plans should have been in place years ago. This is a failure on the part of staff and council to Plan.....No vision. What we get is rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. Reshuffling the shortage.
Interesting: Things that will not be discussed at this council meeting include 1) Sewage infrastructure 2) Water infrastructure 3) Parking 4) Improving effeciency in the District Office 5) Approval of any development permits 6) Housing (reports will be received that state that more reports MAY be available in early 2017) Who are these people and what is their purpose?
It is a great plan to destroy the main street businesses financially.The Village Gallery, Tofino Sea Kayaking and the businesses in the Biosphere Trust building are all going to suffer 2 construction closures of 6 months for a total of a year impacting them.
