Westerly Story on Vacation Rentals

This is an interesting article. I have heard this argument frequently over the yearsNot acting on bylaw violations until there is a complaint, the defacto position of council, in many ways makes sense. "My neighbours fence is 6" higher than allowed and it bugs me". "my neighbour had a party and there was to much noise, I hate that 80's disco". " the neighbours dog got loose and dug up my newly planted flower bed and craped on my lawn. I am going over there to personally do the same to them". If the town was to be proactive in enforcing every bylaw on the books we would be living in the so called police state. The costs would be enormous. Neighbourliness would be destroyed. Fortunately these kinds of normal aggravations can usually be dealt with without the heavy hand of the law.But that approach does not work for all situations.The impacts of the Vacation Rental problem are far more extensive and actually present an existential threat to the town. Without housing there are no neighbours and there is no community. This is much more than nuisance complaints, and warrants a different approach. Residents only sounds fine but, whatever, Enforce the bylawThere are many who have invested heavily in the VR economy who are waiting for council resolve to fizzle. But there are no options. The time for talk is over. It may get messy, but serving as councillor is more than a popularity contest. We need an adjustment in course. Time to get this done.
Buncha fuckin' horseshit.
Nothing will be done
The reason most of 'em can't find a place to live is because they live like wild animals and no one will rent to them. Decent tenants then get painted with the same brush and as a result they also cannot find a place.
Here's a plan..... Shut down all the vacation rentals and turn them into community grow-ops. Still no places to live, but everyone will be very happy regardless.
You can't pick and choose who can buy property in Tofino. Better that homes are occupied than sit empty like a black hole. What Tofino needs is proper entry level monthly rental housing. (1,2 and 3bedroom apts).Whistler just received $2,000,000 from the provincial Gov't to build apartment style monthly rental housing.This is what Tofino should be going after. It's a pipe dream if they think Tofino's owners of single family homes are going to take care of the need for monthly rental housing units. As far as non residents not being able to get a STR license what if that property owner is providing a local housing in the secondary suite? Why deny them the right to do a STR in the house in that case?
Because that adds to the inflationary cycle of the market. Otherwise there will be out of town buyers speculating on homes here.
I have lived in Tofino for 20 years, have always supplied local housing, it was my intention to continue to do so. Recently however, after several renters have skipped out and not paid utilities, not given notice, punched holes in the wall and other shenanigans I am rethinking my plan. These people appear to be decent renters, they are employed but when it comes down to it they lack integrity and are disrespectful. They move away, one can take to the Residential Tenancy Board but will never find them again to garnish wages and with only a half months rent damage deposit its not worth the effort to chase them. Generally seems to be a lack of reasonable renters rather than a lack of accommodation. It has happened too many times and I too know people who leave houses empty rather than rent to the local market. I caution those who think the District should take on affordable housing as it will be a nightmare managing these rentals, in many cases to folks who just want to be here for the four months of summer. Better managed by business owners as employee housing where there is a thread of accountability. Maybe the District can build a LEGAL RV Park in an appropriate location and people can live in their own trailer so they can wreck their own stuff. Tofino needs to stop talking about this and put their energy into other topics like water and sewer.
You people are all a bunch of dreamers, you have no concept of the realities of the real estate market. You're looking for cheap housing? In Tofino? FORGET IT! You're just as likely to find cheap housing in Hong Kong, or Vail, Colorado, or the Hamptons, or South Beach, or Manhattan, or West Vancouver, or Paris or London. These are the most desirable, most sought after locales on earth. Demand is through the roof and supply is limited. It's not cheap and it's not going to get any cheaper. Whister got 2 million fom the government? Wow!! How far do you think that would go? Maybe a six unit building. Maybe. Probably not, once the District Office gets their claws into it.Cheap housing in Tofino. Dream on. Besides, the council just approved a nice illegal campground where you can pitch your tent. Don't be so greedy. And be a little patient, development plans exist. Only 5 years for the approval process, 2 years for construction, and some of these new units could be ready to move into as early as 2023.
November 17, 1:38 PM - You speak truth. Lots of similar experiences with renters. Everyone wants affordable housing for three or four months then leaves houses trashed and move on. Trying to force homeowners to accept tenants because the district hasn't dealt with his problem is not the answer.
