Vancouver Approves Empty House Tax

More fuckin' horseshit
Many houses at Chesterman's , Rosie Bay and illegal Vacation Rentals would be taxed if Tofino adopts this law. Couldn't happen soon enough ! Put the money towards Affordable Housing
Why not just organize a mob and burn 'em out. Maybe lynch 'em if they happen to be there. If you're going to hate, hate totally!
Nobody cares
I need to look into this one. My company has a major office in Vancouver that I visit often. Would love to have a small condo of my own for when I have to stay there, but now I would have to pay a 10% tax? Is that right? With the crazy prices there that could be really expensive. Or did I misread the law?
Hours after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York signed a bill that would impose steep fines on Airbnb hosts who break local housing regulations, Airbnb filed a federal lawsuit contending the new law would cause it “irreparable harm.”
The heightened battle in New York follows lawsuits that Airbnb has filed against its hometown San Francisco and in Santa Monica, Calif., which have both moved to fine the company for illegal listings.
The company, which operates in a regulatory gray area around the globe, is also fighting tough battles in Amsterdam and Barcelona, Spain, which penalizes hosts who list illegal rentals, and in Berlin, which has banned most short-term rentals.
The new law in New York allows authorities to fine hosts up to $7,500 if they are caught listing a property on a rental platform such as Airbnb.
I need to look into this one. My company has a major office in Vancouver that I visit often. Would love to have a small condo of my own for when I have to stay there, but now I would have to pay a 10% tax? Is that right? With the crazy prices there that could be really expensive. Or did I misread the law?
