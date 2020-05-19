Tofino Story Without Josie Osborne

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/where-would-you-travel-in-b-c-if-restrictions-were-lifted-1.5572826
Perhaps the Mayor was a bit too quick with her offer of “ Palliative Support “ for financially compromised Tofino business operators. This article would indicate that some of the summer season could be salvaged.
If you are a business operator in a tight spot , the federal government has a variety of programs available. From wage subsidies and interest free loans to rent relief there is help. There is a loan program for businesses that didn’t qualify for the previous ones that will be offered through Community Futures in Port Alberni .
If you want any information you can contact me through this blog or telephone me. I’m in the phone book . Ralph
