Resorts in Tofino and Ucluelet prepare to reopen in June

Mixed messaging as Tofino’s mayor urges tourists to stay away. Tofino’s beaches have remained open throughout the pandemic. Restaurants and resorts are opening up. Pacific Rim park opening early next month. My informal survey showed most Tofino businesses scrambling to open with safeguards in place. Plexiglass is in high demand.
Pacific Rim National Park As of June 4, 2020
Long Beach UnitThe following parking areas and nearby washrooms/pit toilets are open for day use in the Long Beach Unit (please observe directional signage to ensure physical distance measures):
- Long Beach North
- Long Beach South
- Wickaninnish Beach (Kwisitis Visitor Centre parking lot and beach access trail will remain closed)
- Rainforest Trail A and B
- Shorepine Bog Trail
1 comment:
Yesterday Tonquin beach was full of people, yet the washrooms and garbage containers are still locked up. There's full dogshit bags all along the trail, human excrement with napkins and tissues at places all along the trail. It's filthy, it's gross.
Either the trail and beach should be open, and properly serviced, or it should be closed.
From Josie we get a mixed message only designed to not hurt any feelings, and protect her voter bloc. Not a leader, just a people pleaser. And since we don't have a credible leadership, businesses are going ahead with re-opening on their own. Josie has lost all credibility.
But, you know, those businesses are actually doing a pretty good job of it. Without needing the "services" of the staff in the District Office @ 100K per year, each.
Perhaps the staff of "The Emergency Operations Center" would be better used to go clean up the dogshit on the Tonquin trail. Maybe "The Mayor's Task Force" could help them.
