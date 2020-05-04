Monday, May 4, 2020

District of Tofino Initiates COVID-19 Recovery Planning

Initial Actions Include an Interactive Survey and Economic Recovery Task Force

Today, as part of our ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the District of Tofino is launching a one-week long public engagement process asking residents to share and exchange ideas on the community’s response and recovery. Using an online platform called ThoughtExchange, the District is asking the community to anonymously share your thoughts and ideas, consider the ideas of others, and rate them using a 5-star system.

Over the one-week duration of the ThoughtExchange, participants can check back to see which ideas are resonating with other community members, enter new ideas, and continue to rate ideas as they come in.
 
ThoughtExchange is an open, transparent, physically distant and safe way for community members to respectfully contribute to the conversation about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts in our region. The interactive survey asks participants to answer the question “What is important to be thinking about as our communities and the West Coast region responds to COVID-19 and prepares for the future?
To participate in the ThoughtExchange, visit www.tofino.ca/covid-recovery until Monday, May 11, 2020.

The results of the ThoughtExchange, which will be publicly available, will be used to help guide the pandemic response and recovery efforts in Tofino.
Economic Recovery Task Force:
The District of Tofino has also launched the first of two COVID-19 Recovery Task Forces as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These Task Forces are intended to help advise on and coordinate recovery actions that will help the people and businesses of Tofino get back on their feet again as quickly, and as safely, as possible.
At its April 28, 2020 meeting, Tofino Council formally endorsed the establishment of a Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force and a Mayor’s Community Health Task Force to support the District’s recovery efforts in the short term, with a focus on the economic and psycho-social impacts of the pandemic.

Structured as small teams of up to seven participants, the Task Forces are designed to be nimble and responsive, and will be informed by relevant information and data, including the input of residents, businesses and service organizations. The Task Forces will communicate and connect directly with neighbouring First Nations, communities and governments. While the intention of the Task Forces is to take immediate, community-informed actions, the District’s recovery efforts will also lead to opportunities to discuss longer-term community and regional resiliency.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery will be chaired by Mayor Josie Osborne, and includes the following members:
  • Councillor Andrea McQuade
  • Dr. Carrie Marshall (Long Beach Physician Lead for the Divisions of Family Practice)
  • Maureen Fraser (Common Loaf Bakeshop and Tourism Tofino)
  • J.J. Belanger (Crystal Cove Beach Resort and Tourism Tofino)
  • Ryan Teremy (Jamie’s Whaling Station and Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce)
The Economic Recovery Task Force will be supported by staff of the District of Tofino, Tourism Tofino and the Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce. Expected to be in place for 12-16 weeks, the Task Forces will meet on a weekly basis for the first 1-2 months of their operation.
More information about the Community Health Task Force will be available soon, and regular information on the work of both Task Forces will be made available on the District of Tofino Recovery webpage and social media, as well as through Task Force partner organizations.
Anonymous said...

You've got to be kidding. This is sounding like a Monty Python skit. Multiple task forces. Anonymous public exchange of ideas - irrelevant bitch in. The sense of self importance is just oozing from Town Hall. All emanating from the Department of Redundancy Department. Followed up by Twit of the Year and the Parrot skit review.

Ok! Now everyone go back to work. Just don't sneeze on each other.

May 4, 2020 at 12:37 PM
Anonymous said...

What a crock of shit

May 4, 2020 at 12:41 PM
Ralph Tieleman said...

To make it equitable, shouldn’t there be some vulnerable people on the task force ?

May 4, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Anonymous said...

Even more important to those who never read the site conditions is the statement by the district that responses are anonymous. They aren’t if you read the site conditions. The company has all that information you used to sign up with.

May 4, 2020 at 12:50 PM

