Covid19 Update

The District of Tofino understands that COVID-19 is not only a public-health challenge, but also an economic and social one. Like much of the world, British Columbia is still responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and working to mitigate potential impacts to individuals and our healthcare system.
Over the coming months, the District will be working with local organizations, businesses and community leaders to identify how to best provide leadership, coordination, and support for the cohesive recovery of all sectors of Tofino's community, while remaining steadfast to the principles and needs of the public health response to COVID-19.
On the COVID-19 Recovery Planning page you'll find the following information:
- Tofino's COVID-19 Recovery Action Plan
- Community Recovery Framework
- Mayor's Economic Recovery Task Force
- Mayor's Community Health Task Force
- Thought Exchange
- BC's Restart Plan
- WorkSafeBC Safe Plan
*** IMPORTANT HEALTH MESSAGE***
Do you need help? Reach out to someone for help if you are feeling stressed, overwhelmed or struggling.
Tofino's COVID-19 Recovery Action Plan
The District of Tofino's COVID-19 Recovery Action Plan intends to chart a pathway for recovery while taking direction from the Provincial Health Officer. The role of the Plan is to fit within the COVID-19 response and recovery framework provided by the Province of British Columbia.
The District of Tofino,in collaboration with the Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Tofino, intend for the Action Plan to be a working document that is responsive to evolving circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The strategies and timelines provided are tied to directives of the Provincial Health Officer to allow for recovery actions that are fluid and reactive to the evolving situation,while following the recovery framework provided by the Province.
Community Recovery Framework
Recovery from emergencies is a responsibility of local government, however the activities of recovery are generally undertaken through partnerships between government and existing community organizations. Tofino's Recovery Task Forces outlined below are in line with the recovery model grounded in the Provincial Emergency Program Act, and are intended to provide a community-driven approach to undertaking immediate actions for the benefit of all Tofitians.
Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force
Membership inlcudes:
Mayor Osborne, Councillor Andrea McQuade, Dr. Carrie Marshall (Long Beach Physician Lead for the Divisions of Family Practice), Maureen Fraser (Common Loaf Bakeshop and Tourism Tofino), J.J. Belanger (Crystal Cove Beach Resort and Tourism Tofino), Ryan Teremy (Jamie’s Whaling Station and Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce), Saya Masso (Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation).
The focus the Task Force is to ensure coordination among the efforts of government and businesses, and to provide advice and make recommendations to Council and the Tofino Emergency Operations Centre on matters related to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early in its mandate, the Economic Recovery Task Force will establish its priorities through a needs / impact assessment and create an Action Plan.
Meeting Summaries
Mayor’s Community Health Task Force
Membership inlcudes:
Mayor Osborne, Councillor Tom Stere, Iris Frank (Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation), Rebecca Hurwitz (Clayoquot Biosphere Trust), Margaret Morrison (West Coast Community Resources Society), Drew Ryan (School District 70), and Ursula Banke (Employment Centre).
This Task Force will focus on coordinating the community health and psycho-social aspects of recovery. It is proposed to be established in partnership with existing organizations that have a focus on health and wellness and community capacity building.
Meeting Summaries:
Thought Exchange
The Thought Exchange results are in! Join Mayor Josie Osborne as she reviews the results of the Though Exchange that asked Tofitians, and our West Coast region, what's important to be thinking about as we respond to COVID-19 and prepares for the future.
A downloadable PDF version of the presentation can be found here.
BC Restart Plan
BC’s Restart Plan lays out a series of steps that we will take together to protect people and ensure that our province can come back from COVID-19 stronger than before. Learn more and see the full plan on the Government of BC's website.
WorkSafeBC Safety Plans
Find health and safety information, industry information for Phase 1, returning to safe operation for Phase 2, and claims at the WorkSafeBC website.
Contact:
Elyse Goatcher-Bergmann
Information Officer
District of Tofino Emergency Operations Centre
information@eoctofino.ca
What a joke!
No one is going to pay any attention to any of this garbage. People and businesses are going to go ahead and do whatever they feel like doing.
Especially businesses. They're paying 100% of their annual licence fee, and this gives them the right to operate. Josie, go sit in the corner and shut up.
Tourists are already pouring into town, the beaches are full of people, no one is listening to any advice to be patient and go slowly into recovery. There are no rules, only a few vague suggestions. There is no schedule, no timeline, no guide to tell people what to expect or when to expect it.
This travesty of a supposed "update" is what District staff has developed, at a cost to the taxpayer of $9,000.00 per day in wages, salaries and benefits.
No leadership, no direction, no accountability. Tofino politics at it's finest.
We were told there’s “no evidence” that masks work against COVID-19. We were told people wouldn’t wear masks properly or consistently, leading to more face-touching. We were told people would stop washing their hands. We were told masks needed to be reserved for frontline medical personnel.We were told to blindly accept the directions of “ experts” .
“Experts” advise against travel to Tofino while businesses are going broke . Is it any wonder nobody is now listening ?
meanwhile international flights incoming to canada are resumed. who's on first?
