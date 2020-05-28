Pacific Rim park set to reopen, but Tofino mayor would still like visitors to stay away

There are many construction workers from out of town working here and people from the offshore communities come and go just like before. Horgan invites 1/2 of the NHL to play in BC , even those players from foreign countries and yet it is wrong for BC residents to visit Tofino ? Seems there are more political concerns than health concerns.
The mayor of Tahsis is welcoming visitors while the mayor of Tofino bows in in servitude to her Green/NDP overlords. I salute the mayor of Tahsis.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
There are many construction workers from out of town working here and people from the offshore communities come and go just like before.
Horgan invites 1/2 of the NHL to play in BC , even those players from foreign countries and yet it is wrong for BC residents to visit Tofino ?
Seems there are more political concerns than health concerns.
The mayor of Tahsis is welcoming visitors while the mayor of Tofino bows in in servitude to her Green/NDP overlords. I salute the mayor of Tahsis.
Post a Comment