Thursday, May 28, 2020

Pacific Rim park set to reopen, but Tofino mayor would still like visitors to stay away

https://www.timescolonist.com/news/local/pacific-rim-park-set-to-reopen-but-tofino-mayor-would-still-like-visitors-to-stay-away-1.24142483
Ralph Tieleman said...

There are many construction workers from out of town working here and people from the offshore communities come and go just like before.
Horgan invites 1/2 of the NHL to play in BC , even those players from foreign countries and yet it is wrong for BC residents to visit Tofino ?
Seems there are more political concerns than health concerns.

May 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM
Anonymous said...

The mayor of Tahsis is welcoming visitors while the mayor of Tofino bows in in servitude to her Green/NDP overlords. I salute the mayor of Tahsis.

May 28, 2020 at 7:29 PM

