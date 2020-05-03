Interview with Mayor . Monday ,March 27 2020

https://tuffcityradio.rocks/podcasts-%26-interviews
Start listening around 49:00
The mayor has some choice words .
Not “ we will get through this “ or “ we are all in this together” but
“ it is not going to be possible for every single business to survive”
“ a handful of businesses aren’t going to make it”
When people are looking to the mayor for leadership and inspiration she talks about ” palliative support” for business.
Tofino deserves better than this.
Ralph Tieleman
