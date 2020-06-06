Tofino Housing Corporation Financials 2019

Some interesting things here. Over 1/2 million dollars for consultants . A request to waive the appointment of an auditor. Read these closely . Please remember that any grant money is money from the taxpayer. Tofino truly is a consultant’s paradise .
10 comments:
Time for a Citizen's Task Force for the economic recovery for Tofino from the effects of the Tofino Housing Corporation.
this is a criminal giveaway to un-needed consultants....there was no need for duplicating work that the district already paid for years ago...youve been had by un-named consultants and managers working the long game....for the property management contract...there needs to be a forensic audit of the crap that is going on here.
7:29 your comments would be hilariously funny except there is no joke to be told about their huge and shameful waste of money. Remember who didn’t want an audit and be sure to remember not to vote for them in the next election.
It is criminal. There should be a forensic audit of this corporation
Waived an Audit? I would to if I spent 500k on a consultant and 4k in travel. Stop the madness!
It warms my heart to see Tofino spending a small amount to protect and house the most vulnerable of Tofino’s citizens. All the housing units they have created have gone a long way to keep people out of ghetto campsites. It wasn’t that long ago that people were paying huge money to live in a van or a travel trailer. Kudos to Josie for providing safe and equitable housing for the marginalized and previously overlooked.
Could you please post an address so I can see this marvellous housing complex ? I won’t invade anyone’s privacy, maybe just drop off some food. I won’t drive by , I’ll take the bus.
Read this report from Braden Smith from 13 years ago ! The waste of tax dollars continues unabated !
District of Tofino Committee of the Whole Meeting held December 4, 2007
Braden Smith, MCIP, Executive Director, Tofino Housing Corporation
Braden Smith advised that it has been a difficult month for the Tofino Housing Corporation Board. He explained the challenges they have encountered with the breakdown in their relationship with the Land Economist that was hired to write the financial pro-forma. It was the Board’s intention to present the draft Local Area Plan in tandem with the financial document. He advised that they are looking elsewhere for support and noted that the work will be put out to tender. It is their hope to have someone who will also act as a Project Manager.
Mr. Smith advised that the general scope of the program has not changed. Almost 30% of the units will be rental units. He responded to Councillor Ayres’s request and advised that he intends to bring forward a synopsis to Council on the work that has been done to date and what remains to be done in the future. He pointed out the hard work and dedication by the Board members over the last 4 to 5 years. Their time and efforts are to be
commended. He thanked Council for their commitment to attainable housing. He expressed his hope that the process will carry on expeditiously. Mr. Smith suggested that Council schedule a Special Meeting at the next Council meeting for him to review the financial information and policy criteria.
Councillor Strudwick thanked Mr. Smith for his presentation.
How many millions of dollars later and as far as I know the Tofino Housing Corporation hasn’t bought a nail or a single 2x4. With the amount they have spent , they could have bought a waterfront house at Chesterman’s Beach .
Definition of Kafkaesque. : of, relating to, or suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings especially : having a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality Kafkaesque bureaucratic delays.
These things don’t happen overnight. Actually , they don’t even happen over 4745 nights. (13 years)
“Agendas and Minutes
Meetings of the Corporation are not open to the public. “
From the THC website. I wonder what they are trying to hide ?
One would think they would strive for transparency and welcome public input.
Post a Comment