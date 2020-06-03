Mixed Messaging From NDP

John Horgan is encouraging British Columbians to put their holiday money into the local economy while travel restrictions remain in place.
“We’ll see tourism, domestic tourism — I think pick up — and in fact break records as British Columbians stay home and enjoy the beauty and the splendours of every corner of the province,” he says.
While cases decrease, Horgan is hesitant to get locals’ hopes up since the virus has the potential to be a roadblock for road trips
https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/mobile/b-c-premier-says-local-tourism-could-break-records-in-2020-1.4967510
