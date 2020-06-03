Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Mixed Messaging From NDP

https://www.citynews1130.com/2020/06/03/premier-summer-staycations-domestic-tourism/

John Horgan is encouraging British Columbians to put their holiday money into the local economy while travel restrictions remain in place.
“We’ll see tourism, domestic tourism — I think pick up — and in fact break records as British Columbians stay home and enjoy the beauty and the splendours of every corner of the province,” he says.

“People want to book arrangements at their favourite place in B.C. and you can certainly can do that now. But there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get there.”

While cases decrease, Horgan is hesitant to get locals’ hopes up since the virus has the potential to be a roadblock for road trips          
                                            https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/mobile/b-c-premier-says-local-tourism-could-break-records-in-2020-1.4967510
