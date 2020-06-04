Thursday, June 4, 2020

Council Agenda Package - June 9, 2020 + Current Job Opportunities

Regular Council Agenda Package - June 9, 2020

 

Join Remotely with Zoom!

On this week's agenda:
  • Arts and Culture Grants | Council Grants
  • Liquor Control & Licensing Amendments
  • Community Emergency Preparedness Fund Grant Application
  • #DifferentTogether Pledge
NOTE: This meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M.

Click the links below to view the Agenda Packages:
Regular Council - 09 Jun 2020 - PDF
Regular Council - 09 Jun 2020 - HTML

PUBLIC COMMENT and QUESTION PERIODS: We are trying a new Q&A feature which allows the public to sign up for public input sections of the agenda.

Staff will allow the public to be unmuted for up to 2 minutes, however no video will be permitted. Please bear with us as we try a new process to safely and respectfully include the public in Council Meetings!

Register in Advance for this Zoom Meeting: 
https://intraworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VqeyVYd2RbyOB0iT9QilQw 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Remote Attendance at Council Meetings


This meeting will take place via the online meeting platform Zoom and the public is invited to join via internet or phone by following the instructions listed at www.tofino.ca/meetings.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:  In order to fulfill the obligations of Council and to ensure a safe and secure meeting space, no comments, questions, or other interruptions of the Council proceedings will be permitted.  Disruptive participants will be removed from the meeting.
 
For instructions on how to join a meeting visit www.tofino.ca/meetings
 
Join a Council meeting with Zoom

Current Job Opportunities


If you are motivated, talented, and committed to making a positive difference in the community, consider bringing your talent to our dedicated team providing diverse services to the community. We thank all applicants for their interest, however the District of Tofino only accepts applications for advertised positions. We do not accept unsolicited resumes.
 
PositionLinksDue Date
Temporary Janitor Labourer June 15th, 2020
Temporary Labourer June 15th, 2020
Part Time Child Care Worker Open until filled

Contact:


Corporate Services
(T) 250-725-3229
(E) corporateservices@tofino.ca 
