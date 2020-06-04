Council Agenda Package - June 9, 2020 + Current Job Opportunities

PUBLIC COMMENT and QUESTION PERIODS: We are trying a new Q&A feature which allows the public to sign up for public input sections of the agenda.
Staff will allow the public to be unmuted for up to 2 minutes, however no video will be permitted. Please bear with us as we try a new process to safely and respectfully include the public in Council Meetings!
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Remote Attendance at Council Meetings
This meeting will take place via the online meeting platform Zoom and the public is invited to join via internet or phone by following the instructions listed at www.tofino.ca/meetings.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: In order to fulfill the obligations of Council and to ensure a safe and secure meeting space, no comments, questions, or other interruptions of the Council proceedings will be permitted. Disruptive participants will be removed from the meeting.
