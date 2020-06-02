District Office Closed

I went to pay my taxes today but the District of Tofino office was closed. I telephoned and a nice woman told me to pay my taxes online. The homeowner grant had to be put through the mail slot.
The Post Office is open . The Coop is open. The Botanical Garden and Darwin’s Cafe are open.Shed and Rhino are open . Surf shops are open. Bakeries are open. Most resorts are open.
I see the public works crew are out working as usual . Construction workers are carrying on .
The district office had plexiglass screens installed long before the pandemic. The office above the firehall has been closed to the public since Sonny lost his cool .
There seems to be two separate realities in Tofino.
Oh yeah, the bank and credit union are open . So is ICBC.
I guess the Task Force ordered the office closed.
Big Daddy is open
