District of Tofino Sale of Parkland to Tofino Housing Corporation

My take on this is that the District of Tofino acted according to Division 3 Section 26 but not in accordance to Division 3 Section 30 (3)
As far as I know there was no approval of the electors to divest of this property.
If you know otherwise or I am mistaken in my interpretation of this please let me know.
7 comments:
Yes, they took a piece of public park land and sold it, illegally, to the Housing Corporation, for one dollar.
Despite the public outcry against the proposal, and the fact of the risks posed to the salmon bearing stream on the property.
And despite their knowing full well that the projected development of the project would result in costs per square foot more than double the costs of a similar project developed by private enterprise.
And despite their projected rental rates being anything but "affordable".
Then, they acted, in secret, to not require or allow any audit of their actions.
That provision is there so that council can’t just sell off all of the parkland to pay for stupid bicycle racks and other stupid shit like electric minitrucks.
You left out the part where there will be no property taxes or bills for water and sewer services, or DCC costs, or any of the other costs that developers would normally contribute.
The taxpayers of Tofino will be on the hook for those expenses. Not Catalyst. Not the people living there. (Imagine being able to let your water run 24/7 and never having to pay for it!)
The 42nd British Columbia general election will be held on or before October 16, 2021, to elect members of the Legislative Assembly in the Canadian province of British Columbia.
This is shameful. Tofino sells parkland worth over $400,0000 for a dollar. Screws the fish and the OCP and pays the company who buys it hundreds of thousands in fees at the same time This sounds so unreal. Who in their right mind manages public resources in such a manner. The answer is simple. It's same people who missed billed for over a million dollars of water to resorts (misread the meters) and then decided it wasn't worth the bother of trying to collect.
Looks like the law says there should have been "approval of the electorate". That means a referendum. Complete disgrace.
But hey look over here, we have some shiny objects to amuse you. How about coloured wheel barrows at the beach. The tourists will love em.
This is an embarrassment to the environmentalist in Tofino and shows your true colours. You hypocrites. Protest all you want but when the most productive salmon stream in Tofino is threatened you stand by and watch without a peep. Why? No cameras to record your glory? Selling of Parkland and you all just watch. Why/ don't give a ---- about this place.
Salmon don’t vote . There is more virtue signalling by embracing the poverty industry than in protecting salmon habitat. All the local eco-weenies will remain silent yet they will fight the fish farms.
Post a Comment