Tofino for Tofitians ?? Story about Venice

Tourism creates no wealth. All it does is recycle it. The hidden costs are borne by the local taxpayers and residents wherever tourists go. The tourists themselves are like rats nibbling on all the good stuff and leaving damage and **** behind. The world in general would be better without tourists. Tofino of course would have to rethink its existence. Might have to get some people who want to actually produce wealth to move here instead of absentee owners who rent their spaces out and take the money away.The loggers were driven out of town. The fish catching folks over harvested so there isn't much left. Looks like a bleak future until there is a change to creation of real wealth instead of the recycling of consumption which mostly leaves the community to those absentee owners.It would certainly be quieter around here and many would have to find new forms of work or create their own wealth creating occupations or move away.
