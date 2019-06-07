Whisky Dock Repairs

First St. Dock Structural Repairs - June 2019
Please be advised that the District will be undertaking structural repairs to the First Street Dock beginning the week of June 24th. The works will take approximately 2-3 weeks, and focus primarily on the braces and piles underneath the dock’s surface.
All reasonable efforts will be made to not disrupt regular boat and deck vehicle operations and the contractor will work around active dock operations. However, there may be periods of time where portions of the dock will be closed to public access and vehicular access may be impacted.
Frequent dock users may be required to share the floats extending on the east and west sides temporarily.
We apologize for any inconvenience as we undertake these necessary repairs.
Contact
Ricardo Araya
Manager of Engineering and Public Works
District of Tofino
(T) 250 725 3229
(E) raraya@tofino.ca
1 comment:
Who pays for this?
