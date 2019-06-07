Friday, June 7, 2019

Whisky Dock Repairs

CONSTRUCTION NOTICE

June 6, 2019
For Immediate Release

First St. Dock Structural Repairs - June 2019


Please be advised that the District will be undertaking structural repairs to the First Street Dock beginning the week of June 24th. The works will take approximately 2-3 weeks, and focus primarily on the braces and piles underneath the dock’s surface.

All reasonable efforts will be made to not disrupt regular boat and deck vehicle operations and the contractor will work around active dock operations. However, there may be periods of time where portions of the dock will be closed to public access and vehicular access may be impacted.

Frequent dock users may be required to share the floats extending on the east and west sides temporarily.

We apologize for any inconvenience as we undertake these necessary repairs.
 
Contact
Ricardo Araya
Manager of Engineering and Public Works
District of Tofino
(T) 250 725 3229
(E) raraya@tofino.ca
 
Stay Tuned On Our Website for Updates
Copyright © 2019 District of Tofino, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because you have signed up to receive notifications from the District of Tofino. If you feel you've been subscribed by accident, or you no longer wish to receive notifications, please use the link provided to unsubscribe.

Our mailing address is:
District of Tofino
121 Third Street
Box 9
TofinoBC  V0R2Z0
Canada

Add us to your address book


Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.

Email Marketing Powered by Mailchimp
Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Who pays for this?

June 7, 2019 at 10:08 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)