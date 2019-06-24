Monday, June 24, 2019

More on Airbnb

https://globalnews.ca/news/5415348/airbnb-long-term-rentals-canada/
Anonymous

If I rent my suite to you for $1,000 per month, long term, the federal, provincial, and municipal governments get $.00 in tax revenue from it. I get $12,000 per year, and pray that you'll pay your rent and not wreck my place.

If I rent my suite via Airbnb, for $200 per night, for 200 nights per year, the feds get $2,000 GST, the province gets $2,800 PST, Tourism Tofino gets $800 Hotel Tax, Airbnb get their cut, District of Tofino gets $750 license fees, and I get about triple what long term rental would earn for me.

.....and I don't have to deal with the Residential Tenancy Act, I only pay residential property tax rates, and everything is insured by Airbnb and VISA. Sweet.

And you can live in a tent, if you can find a place to put it.

Follow the money. Don't bother looking to any aspect of government for any type of solution to this situation.

June 24, 2019 at 8:26 AM
Ralph Tieleman

In addition, long term rentals are classified as passive income and taxed at a much higher rate than short term rentals.

June 24, 2019 at 8:46 AM

