Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Air BnB Tax Story

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/airbnb-generating-almost-twice-as-much-pst-and-municipal-tax-as-expected-in-b-c-1.4496030
Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

" earmarked for affordable housing" That's what it says. So can someone explain why Josie is out borrowing money in order to back a loan to the Tofino Housing Corp.? And why the District has granted even more than the loan amount to this same project? And why the taxpayers of Tofino are on the hook for it?

June 25, 2019 at 10:18 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)