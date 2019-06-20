Council Agenda June 25 2019

Too much. Too many pages. Too many items. Too many topics. Too much government. Too complicated. Too involved. Too confusing. (if you can't beat them with brains, then just baffle them with bullshit) Too long winded. Designed to simply exhaust anyone who might try to understand or challenge the need of most of it..... and most important of all, too expensive, for the taxpayers of Tofino.Our democratic process has been hijacked, taken over my high paid bureaucrats whose primary purpose is to keep their own desks covered in paperwork, thereby ensuring their own places at the trough, serving themselves, ahead of and instead of, the public.It's no wonder that the District payroll has ballooned to over 3.7 million dollars per year! Where is this madness going to end? When every resident of Tofino gives up and moves out of town? Lots of families have left already, will yours be next?
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Too much. Too many pages. Too many items. Too many topics. Too much government. Too complicated. Too involved. Too confusing. (if you can't beat them with brains, then just baffle them with bullshit) Too long winded. Designed to simply exhaust anyone who might try to understand or challenge the need of most of it..... and most important of all, too expensive, for the taxpayers of Tofino.
Our democratic process has been hijacked, taken over my high paid bureaucrats whose primary purpose is to keep their own desks covered in paperwork, thereby ensuring their own places at the trough, serving themselves, ahead of and instead of, the public.
It's no wonder that the District payroll has ballooned to over 3.7 million dollars per year! Where is this madness going to end? When every resident of Tofino gives up and moves out of town? Lots of families have left already, will yours be next?
Post a Comment