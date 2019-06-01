COUNCIL HIGHLIGHTS May 28, 2019 Council Meeting

|
Category 2 Open Burns Prohibited
within the Coastal Fire Centre's jurisdiction. Learn more here
.
Piratepalooza!
Join the Grand Opening of the
NEW Village Green Playground on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00a.m. Prizes
for pirate and sea creature costumes!
Cannabis Temporary Use Permits
- A special meeting will be held Monday, June 3rd at 5:30 p.m. See the agenda here
.
Council Open House
: June 11th, 2019 from 5-6pm
in the Council Chambers – Learn more about Council’s Strategic Plan and
Priorities for this term of office.
Stage 1 Water Restrictions
are in effect as of May 1st. Click here
to learn more.
