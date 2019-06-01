COUNCIL HIGHLIGHTS May 28, 2019 Council Meeting

Saturday, June 1, 2019

  • Tofino Council Apology to Japanese Canadians:  On behalf of District Council, Mayor Osborne offered a formal and public apology to Japanese-Canadians, to all persons of Asian descent, and to all others affected by the Village of Tofino’s 1947 “motion to exclude Orientals.”  The apology included a rejection of any exclusionary policy based on racial or ethnic origin, and a solemn commitment that such injustices will never again be countenanced in the District of Tofino.
  • Canada Day Fundraiser BBQ:  Council authorized the Tofino Enrichment Society to hold a fundraising event in the Village Green Park Basketball Courts on Monday, July 1st, 2019 which would include food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks sales for the purposes of fundraising for a new indoor recreation facility.
  • Single Use Plastic Bylaw No. 1263, 2019 was adopted.  The District of Tofino has been working with the District of Ucluelet and Surfrider Pacific Rim to prohibit businesses from providing plastic checkout bags and plastic straws on the West Coast.  This bylaw will come into effect on June 8th, 2019 (World Ocean’s Day), with fines and enforcement scheduled to begin in January 2020.  More information about this bylaw and resources for businesses can be found at www.tofino.ca/plastics
  • Firewood Regulation Bylaw No. 1261, 2018 was adopted.  This Bylaw requires regulatory signage at the point of sale or supply of firewood for the purposes of campfires, and requires that information be provided to customers regarding both the Provincial and Municipal Campfire Regulations and/or Fire Bans.
  • Property Tax Shift:  Staff were directed to review the tax split among all property classes, in order to determine whether a shift between classes is appropriate.  Council also resolved to review the tax split on a regular basis, at least every Council term.
  • Commercial Accommodation Development Restrictions: Council unanimously defeated a motion that was introduced by Councillor Baert that proposed to amend the Zoning Bylaw to restrict future commercial accommodation development in Tofino.   
Category 2 Open Burns Prohibited within the Coastal Fire Centre's jurisdiction.  Learn more here.
Piratepalooza! Join the Grand Opening of the NEW Village Green Playground on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00a.m. Prizes for pirate and sea creature costumes!
Cannabis Temporary Use Permits - A special meeting will be held Monday, June 3rd at 5:30 p.m. See the  agenda here.
Council Open House: June 11th, 2019 from 5-6pm in the Council Chambers – Learn more about Council’s Strategic Plan and Priorities for this term of office.
Stage 1 Water Restrictions are in effect as of May 1st.  Click here to learn more.
 
View the 2019 Tofino Tax Guide
