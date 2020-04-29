Municipal Finance Story

"Don't let an emergency go to waste" is an old adage I think it is just the right time, to take a page out of that play book, and make constructive changes. To restructure our municipal tax system. The prospect is that there will be a lots of pressure on property owners who will find it difficult to pay their taxes this year. This is an opportunity to make the argument that the Province should allow municipalities broader sources of revenue and strengthen municipal resiliency. Administrators have been reluctant to change a system that is so "reliable" even though unfair. Well maybe not so reliable now. It is hard to compel payment from people who don't have the moneyThe province has been studying "alternate" forms of revenue for years, For example consumption taxes, that would take some of the burden off property owners, who may own but not have the current revenue or cash flow to pay assessment based taxes. Tofino is the perfect place to try this on. A prime example of where the inequity of the property tax system, and the cost sharing burden between tourists and residents, is clear. We pay disproportionately for the services "they" use.It is hard to cipher what Tofino Council is currently going on about.However, if talk of "restructuring" and "inequality" is about this kind of change to the municipal tax system. I am all for it. Strike while the iron is hot.Jack Gillie
