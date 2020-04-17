Friday, April 17, 2020

BC Covid19 Update

https://www.citynews1130.com/2020/04/17/b-c-s-epidemic-curve-below-initial-projections/
Anonymous said...

But, she adds, B.C. is looking at a year to 18 months before people are travelling again for work or fun.

April 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM
Ralph Tieleman said...

It has not been made clear if the 12-18 month delay in travel applies to both domestic and international travel.

April 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM
Anonymous said...

Think she's talking about when we might see a vaccine

April 17, 2020 at 7:37 PM

